$95M resort-style community aims to change perception of senior living

A new resort-style community aims at changing commonly held beliefs about senior living in Southwest Florida.

The 32-acre community called Amavida off of Gladiolus Drive will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care. The buildings have a modern design and are hurricane proof.

The $95 million project has been in construction for about three years and will target residents 55 years old and over.

“Getting into a community when you’re younger and still active is more advisable than waiting until you need assistance,” Executive Director Heather Battey said.

It’ll cost about $2,500 to $5,500 a month to live in the community — that includes access to health care, restaurants, bars, transportation, pools and movie theaters.

“I have a full physician suite inside of the community that’s directly accessible to my residents,” said Colin Marshall, Quadrum Senior Living Management President. “No mortgage, no utilities, the only thing you’re responsible for at those price points is your cell phone.”

The facility stands out in a competitive industry with a large senior population because of the amount of choices being offered, according to Marshall.

“You have more than what you’re looking for. You have more choices at the same price point,” Marshall said.

The memory care center for those with Alzheimer’s and other memory loss issues will offer a tracking device for each resident to ensure safety.

“We have a special program in our memory care called Moments — that’s for memory care caregivers and family to make sure we remind them to stay in the moment with their loved one,” Battey said.

Amavida hopes to welcome its first residents by the end of 2018. For more information, click here.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Katherine Viloria