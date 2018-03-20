Students to march for their lives in Collier County

Collier County Students For Change are organizing a march on Saturday to show support of stricter gun laws and to end school shootings.

The students will be wearing orange and making signs to collect donations for the families of Parkland victims. They will be marching in solidarity with the national “March For Our Lives” in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Barron Collier sophomore Zachary Vegas is part of the group that organizes protests and rallies to support gun reform.

“Every single year since we’ve been in first grade there’s been a mass shooting or a school shooting,” Vega said. “A couple times a year we have to do a shooting drill, and shut off the lights, and barricade the door, and hide in this corner, and its just really a shame that this has to be a part of instruction at school.”

Vega said he’s experienced several threats at his own schools growing up. After the mass shooting in Parkland, he said it’s time something is done to keep students safe.

“We’re trying to get across that its not OK to stay silent and our voices will be heard,” Vega said.

The march will take place at 9 a.m. at Cambier Park on 755 8th Avenue South in East Naples.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria