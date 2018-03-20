Strong smell of ‘garbage’ plagues Sanibel Island

Residents living near the Sanibel Causeway are covering their noses due to a strong smell of garbage.

The smell can be tracked back to an excess of algae washing ashore, according to Dr. Rick Bartleson. It’s unclear how long the smell will last.

“Algae has a lot of sulfur in it and when it decomposes, the sulfur turns into hydrogen sulfide, which is sort of like a rotten egg smell,” Bartleson said.

WINK News reporter Oliver Redsten spoke to shoppers at the Publix near McGregor Boulevard and Summerlin Road who described the smell as, “Like a sewer.” Watch the video above for the full story.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

