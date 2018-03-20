Residents clash over potential bridge project on Big Carlos Pass

A potential bridge construction project could cause traffic for people living on Big Carlos Pass.

George Repetti, Island’s End Condominium Association, said the installation of a skybridge would be detrimental to Southwest Florida fisherman.

“If you’ve ever been on this bridge at night you’ll see hundreds of people maybe in a week that are up on this bridge fishing,” Repetti said.

Residents living near Big San Carlos Pass said they enjoy the view, but a potential component of the project could hinder the view.

“There’s really no reason to put in a skybridge,” Repetti said. “The drawbridge has never once prevented a boat from going through because of its height.”

Others, like Cindy Linda, part-time Bonita Springs resident said the skybridge could add a convenience for drivers.

“A 60-foot bridge would be nice because then you wouldn’t have to worry about a drawbridge going up and down all the time,” Linda said.

A majority of people were in favor of two of the other options, according to project leaders.

The Fort Myers Beach Town Council plans to draft a resolution opposing the fixed 60-foot skybridge alternative as a way to influence the county’s decision.

Repetti and Conrad Kraus, a part-time Fort Myers resident, said they agree the bridge should be repaired.

Other options consist of rehabbing the current drawbridge or building a new drawbridge at the same height on the gulf or bay side. Repairs would cost more than $40 million and last 20 years, according to the project’s website.

Rebuilding the drawbridge would cost more than $167 million and would last 75 years, while a fixed skybridge would cost $87 million and would last around 75 years, according to the project’s website.

“It will only last 20 years,” Repetti said. “And then it would cost twice as much 20 years from now to replace it as it would today so that’s really not a financial option.

Roger Hernstadt, the town manager on Fort Myers Beach, said he reached out to Bonita Springs about a joint resolution, but the city has yet to take a position.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Rachel Ravina