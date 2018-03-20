Purdue students work to design NCAA-approved brace for Isaac Haas

Purdue University is putting its engineering students to hard work with the goal of getting their basketball team’s star center back in the game.

Senior Isaac Haas fractured his elbow in the opening round game of the NCAA tournament. Haas fell on s elbow midway through the second half while battling for a rebound. He stayed in the game, but X-rays revealed he suffered an elbow fracture.

The Boilermakers were able to get past Butler in the second round sans Haas, but he’s a crucial part of the team and sorely missed.

Despite the fracture, Haas practiced with a brace, but it is not “NCAA-approved.”

According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Purdue’s sports medicine program reached out to engineering students in hopes the can create a brace that meets NCAA standards.

Purdue Coach Matt Painter remains skeptical. “He still has a broken elbow,” Painter told the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Purdue faces three-seed Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Friday at 9:57 p.m.

Author: CBS4 WEB