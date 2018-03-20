Oklahoma freshman Trae Young to sign with agent and enter 2018 NBA Draft

Oklahoma freshman Trae Young is leaving school after one season, signing with an agent and entering the 2018 NBA Draft, a source told CBS Sports early Tuesday. Young later explained his decision in an essay with ESPN.

“After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma,” he wrote, “I will enter the June NBA Draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career.”

Young will leave to Los Angeles in the next day or two to immediately begin training. The family has not decided on a trainer.

“It came fast,” Rayford Young, Trae’s father, told CBS Sports. “NBA front office people sent us good feedback. And (Lon) Kruger wanted to move on faster with recruiting.”

Young shot up NBA Draft boards this season by becoming the first player in Division I history to lead the nation in both points and assists. The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists in 35.4 minutes per game while leading the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament. He’s a projected lottery pick.

Author: Gary Parrish, CBS Sports