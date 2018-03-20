Lee County commissioners pass Kismet Parkway project

An $8.5 million construction project to realign Littleton Road and Kismet Parkway was passed Tuesday.

The vote took place at a Lee County Commissioners meeting, and the project will be between the county and Cape Coral.

The Kismet Parkway project will also involve changing an intersection — at Northeast 24th Avenue and Kismet Parkway— county leaders call confusing for drivers by making a four-way stop and have Kismet Parkway continue through what is now a field.

County Commissioner Brian Hamman has advocated for the construction project in the past to ease traffic concerns.

“This is a project I’ve been pushing for four years trying to help people get to work from Cape Coral a little more safely,” Hamman said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina