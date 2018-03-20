Hendry County girl taken to hospital after tree limb falls, hits her head

An 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after a massive tree limb hit her in the head during recess.

The girl was in serious condition Monday and was airlifted from Edward A. Upthegrove Elementary School to Delray Beach Hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

“She has bleeding and swelling on her brain and they are keeping her sedated to give her brain and body time to recover,” the girl’s aunt Kristi Whidden said.

School officials closed the playground until they can get arborists to inspect every tree on campus and determine if any others pose a danger.

“The kids play on the playground under the trees all the time, and you don’t, it’s just not something that you think about,” Whidden said.

Hendry County could decide to remove any trees deemed unsafe after inspections. Arborists are expected on campus this week.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Katherine Viloria