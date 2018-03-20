Fort Myers man arrested in connection with 2017 fatal shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2017 fatal shooting, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Forensic evidence led detectives to arrest Willie Davis, 18, of Fort Myers, who faces charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, deputies said.

The body of Tanner Crowley, 18, was found on June 17, 2017 at the Lago Del Sol apartment complex on 10540 Clear Lake Loop, deputies said. Crowley suffered from gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

“Our detectives did a great job taking a killer off our streets,” Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Though it won’t bring Tanner Crowley back, hopefully this arrest will help the family in the healing process.”

Previous story: South Fort Myers man, 18, dies in Harlem Heights shooting

Writer: Katherine Viloria