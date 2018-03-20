Fort Myers brewers brace for impact of steel, aluminum tariffs

Fort Myers brewers brace for impact ahead of President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trump’s tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum enter force on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Soloman Zaremby is a brewer and brand ambassador at Bury Me Brewery in Fort Myers.

“Everything in a brewery is pretty much stainless steel, so everything is going to be affected by this tariff,” he said.

The cost of making beer will soon become more expensive for everyone, according to Zaremby. Even a 10 or 15 cent increase on aluminum could cost thousands of dollars.

“It’s going to cost more to buy our kegs and buy our cans which is going to make it more difficult to push into the market and produce those at a faster rate or a more fair rate,” he said.

European countries are threatening new taxes on American business including Florida’s citrus industry. Florida ships 12 million gallons of orange juice over seas every year.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria