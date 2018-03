Detectives search for grandfather’s killer

Three years ago, Hemchand Bhagwandin was brutally murdered in front of his wife. The 68-year-old grandfather’s killers were never found. Now, the family is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. If you think you can help in any way, call crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Author: crime stoppers, murder, grandfather, bhagwandin