Couple arrested in Lehigh Acres drug bust

A couple was arrested Monday after a narcotics bust on 25th Street Southwest, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies conducted a controlled delivery of an international parcel that contained 4,030 Xanax pills to a home on the 5100 block of 25th Street Southwest, deputies said. The entire lot of pills has a street value of more than $80,000.

The pills were located torn open and hidden inside a closet, deputies said. More prescription pills were found in the home along with marijuana and a firearm.

Lehigh Acres residents Daniel Raymond Crossen, 28 and Kayla Crossen, 28, were arrested and face charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of marijuana with an intent to sell, deputies said.

Daniel faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria