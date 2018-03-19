File- In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber is vowing to head down a new road and become a more humane company. The promise made in a conference call with reporters Tuesday, March 21, 2017, comes amid a wave of ugly developments, including allegations of rampant sexual harassment and a video of a profanity-laced confrontation between the ride-hailing company's CEO and a disgruntled driver. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
TEMPE, Ariz.

Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

Published: March 19, 2018 1:13 PM EDT
Updated: March 19, 2018 1:18 PM EDT

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

