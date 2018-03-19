SWFL veteran builds a network for other vets in need

An American hero right here in Southwest Florida has dedicated his life to others. He’s built a formidable network for vets in need.

“We have to learn to take care of each other,” said Donald Peyton. “We have to survive.”

With nothing but a full heart, determination and a pickup truck, Peyton set out to help other veterans.

“It could’ve been me. A lot of us live from payday to payday and have some catastrophic event and all of a sudden you’re homeless.”

His pursuit evolved into Hearts and Homes for Veterans. Peyton’s team provides subsidized housing, medical care and job resources for vets.

For some of these American heroes, a mat to sleep on in the woods is enough.

“The public only in recent years has only just begun to recognize how difficult it is on a veteran not just Vietnam but in the Middle East who served on multiple deployments,” said Gary Bonvillian “How difficult that can be on your life and how much that changes your life.”

When Bonvillian heard about Peyton’s mission, he heard duty calling.

“Most of us are here because of Don. The cause too. I would do anything for this man.”

That type of bond is the foundation for the mission that keeps growing.

Five years and a pickup truck ago, Hearts and Homes is now based in a warehouse in Fort Myers. There’s a computer resource center, a food pantry and a place for vets to shop.

The operation is growing and will be an all-hours community center of sorts. This means they’ll need more vets to join their force.

“A lot of our people get help and in return and help us,” said Peyton. “That’s one of the things that makes us so efficient.”

A cycle of care and love is his goal. Making sure heroes who sacrifice so much always have somewhere to turn.

“As I’ve said in recent years we would never disappoint each other. Ever. We care that much about each other even after the first meeting you care deeply for that individual.”