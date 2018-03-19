Photo via Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
LEHIGH ACRES

Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lehigh Dollar General

Published: March 19, 2018 11:35 AM EDT
Updated: March 19, 2018 11:37 AM EDT

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery Sunday night at a Dollar General on Gretchen Avenue, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

A man walked in around 10:30 p.m. to the store on 701 Gretchen Ave. S., Crime Stoppers said. He allegedly grabbed the cash drawer, pulled a black pistol from his waist band to show the clerk he was armed and fled the store in an unknown direction.

The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black hat, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be made online.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media