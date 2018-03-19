Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lehigh Dollar General

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery Sunday night at a Dollar General on Gretchen Avenue, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

A man walked in around 10:30 p.m. to the store on 701 Gretchen Ave. S., Crime Stoppers said. He allegedly grabbed the cash drawer, pulled a black pistol from his waist band to show the clerk he was armed and fled the store in an unknown direction.

The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black hat, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be made online.

Writer: Rachel Ravina