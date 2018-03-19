Man arrested in hit-and-run cover-up enters a plea of not guilty

Dan Sinclair, 50, who was arrested in a hit-and-run cover-up, was temporarily issued a bench warrant which was rescinded by the end of a hearing Monday morning.

Since both Sinclair and council were not present at the beginning of the hearing, the judge issued the bench warrant. Sinclair’s attorney entered court late and the judge issued a recall of the warrant. Sinclair’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty in his place.

Sinclair was released on bond set at $12,500 last week. His court date was set for Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

