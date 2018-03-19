High speed chase ends in arrest in Collier County

Two people were taken into custody after a high speed chase early Monday morning.

The driver Dustin L. Feif, 30, from Topeka, Kansas, and his passenger face charges related to the pursuit after fleeing from a trooper.

The trooper was on the exit ramp to Alico Road when his vehicle was almost struck by a 2006 Chevy that swerved towards him. The trooper then attempted to stop the driver for a suspected DUI but the vehicle kept driving west towards US-41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car drove south through Bonita Springs at high speeds. During the chase, two highway patrol vehicles were disabled due to debris from the fleeing Chevy.

The troopers were able to stop the suspect at US-41 and Golden Gate Parkway using a pursuit intervention method to push the car sideways and to a stop.

The plates were stolen and the driver had an out-of-state warrant with extradition, according to authorities. Deputies are investigating whether the car was stolen.

The case is being handled by both the Florida Highway Patrol and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Writer: Emily Luft