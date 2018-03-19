Lee Niblock (Photo credit: Alachua County)
MARCO ISLAND

City council votes to terminate Marco manager Lee Niblock

Published: March 19, 2018 6:45 PM EDT
Updated: March 19, 2018 6:48 PM EDT

The Marco Island city council voted 7-0 Monday to terminate city manager Lee Niblock.

Marco Island Police received a complaint against Niblock for battery on Feb. 8 and notified the council they were investigating him.

The council terminated him “for cause.”

