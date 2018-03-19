Chefs to audition for permanent spot at Food Truck Park in Naples

When it comes to food trucks, the owners of Jewban’s Deli—Julie Dana and husband Ray Garcia—know location is everything.

“We get calls every single day, ‘Where are you today? What are you serving? What’s on the menu? Where are you today?’ every single morning,” the couple said.

That’s why they traveled from Miami to audition for a permanent spot at the Food Truck Park off Bayshore Road.

“You can get black beans and Bubby’s chicken, and I think if you have a location with eight different things like that, how could that not be great?” they said.

Dana says the owner of the park is making sure the eight trucks allowed in the park are the top chefs across the country.

But not everyone is on board.

Chef Z, the owner of the Sizzle Truck, has marked his territory in Naples for the past four years.

“I think the park presents a good opportunity for any food truck, but for us to be here locally four or five years and to not be included and even told that we’re not going to be included, is disheartening because we’re a part of this community,” the chef said.

He adds that he’s one of five local trucks that were never asked to audition.

Now outsiders like Jewban’s Deli could be taking over.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” the owners of Jewban’s said. “If you make good food.”

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown