Cape mulch piles pose threat amid brush fire season

More than six months after Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida, mulch piles are accumulated in a neighborhood off Santa Barbara Boulevard.

The city hired a contractor to clean up the debris in September.

Cape Coral Residents Stephen Margolin and Ed Conrad agreed the both agreed the mulch piles could be a problem.

“If one were ever to set a fire or something that’s going to be a mess,” Conrad said.

Crews worked to extinguish multiple brush fires during the 2017 brush fire season in Cape Coral. One of the fires was near Del Prado Boulevard and Kismet Parkway.

Margolin expressed his concern as fire season gets underway.

“I worked hard for my home,” Margolin said. “I don’t want to lose it over a fire you know.”

WINK News reached out to the City of Cape Coral to find out if there are plans to remove leftover piles, but have yet to receive a comment.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Rachel Ravina