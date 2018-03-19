Cape Coral to vote on extended bar hours Monday

Cape Coral city leaders will vote to extend weekend bar hours at a city council meeting on Monday.

The ordinance would allow bars to stay open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

City leaders who support the ordinance say it will boost business in the area, especially with the ongoing construction that many say is keeping customers away.

Others fear extending the hours is a safety concern and worry about the additional cost of policing.

In 2016, Cape Coral council members voted down pilot program that extended bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Cape Coral to discuss the ordinance. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft