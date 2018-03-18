MARCO ISLAND

SWFL runs for good cause at Marco Island Half Marathon

Published: March 18, 2018 7:47 AM EDT

Southwest Florida residents hit the ground running Sunday morning at the Marco Island Half Marathon.

The 10th annual race began at 7:30 a.m. The 5K walk/run will start at 7:45 a.m.

Event proceeds benefit the following organizations:

  • Marco Police Foundation
  • Marco Fire Rescue Foundation
  • Marco Island Parks and Recreation
  • Charter Middle School
  • Greater Marco YMCA
  • Marco Patriots
  • Lely Road Runners

Runners and walkers must register in order to participate.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Reporter:Hannah Vogel
Writer:Rachel Ravina
