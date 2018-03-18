SWFL runs for good cause at Marco Island Half Marathon

Southwest Florida residents hit the ground running Sunday morning at the Marco Island Half Marathon.

The 10th annual race began at 7:30 a.m. The 5K walk/run will start at 7:45 a.m.

Event proceeds benefit the following organizations:

Marco Police Foundation

Marco Fire Rescue Foundation

Marco Island Parks and Recreation

Charter Middle School

Greater Marco YMCA

Marco Patriots

Lely Road Runners

Runners and walkers must register in order to participate.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina