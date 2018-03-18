MARCO ISLAND
SWFL runs for good cause at Marco Island Half Marathon
Southwest Florida residents hit the ground running Sunday morning at the Marco Island Half Marathon.
The 10th annual race began at 7:30 a.m. The 5K walk/run will start at 7:45 a.m.
Event proceeds benefit the following organizations:
- Marco Police Foundation
- Marco Fire Rescue Foundation
- Marco Island Parks and Recreation
- Charter Middle School
- Greater Marco YMCA
- Marco Patriots
- Lely Road Runners
Runners and walkers must register in order to participate.
Visit the event’s website for more information.