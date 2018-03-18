Pro athletes, law enforcement team up for local charity basketball game

Dozens of kids got the opportunity of a lifetime to learn football skills from local hero Jaylen Watkins on Saturday. He hosted a free NFL camp for kids.

But that’s not the only program this weekend that the Eagles safety is using to motivate young athletes.

Watkins joined forces with other professional athletes and local law enforcement to play a charity all-star basketball game.

The Sunday event featured officers and deputies from LCSO and FMPD playing in the Stars Complex All Star Basketball game.

Funds raised at the game are going toward new after school programs for kids and youth sports.

Melinda Lee has the full story in the clip above.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown