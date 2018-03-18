FGCU prepares for second round matchup in NCAA tournament

After soaring to an 80-70 win Saturday afternoon against Missouri, the FGCU women’s basketball team looks ahead to their second round matchup in the NCAA tournament.

FGCU Women's Basketball spent #SaintPatricksDay in GREEN and in the #BIGDANCE upsetting Missouri for the program's 2nd #NCAAW win!!

Miss it on WINK? WATCH>https://t.co/tTyV5Q32s4 pic.twitter.com/vgIOOSAVlJ — Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼‍♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) March 18, 2018

The Eagles will face off against Stanford Monday at 9 p.m.

The team spent Sunday preparing for the game. On paper, FGCU is a 12-seed, going up against a 4-seed, but they’re confident going in to the matchup.

Melinda Lee has the full story and a preview of the game on WINK News tonight.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown