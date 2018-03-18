FORT MYERS
FGCU prepares for second round matchup in NCAA tournament
After soaring to an 80-70 win Saturday afternoon against Missouri, the FGCU women’s basketball team looks ahead to their second round matchup in the NCAA tournament.
FGCU Women's Basketball spent #SaintPatricksDay in GREEN and in the #BIGDANCE upsetting Missouri for the program's 2nd #NCAAW win!!
The Eagles will face off against Stanford Monday at 9 p.m.
The team spent Sunday preparing for the game. On paper, FGCU is a 12-seed, going up against a 4-seed, but they’re confident going in to the matchup.
