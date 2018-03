Crash with injuries causes roadblock on Radio Road in Naples

A crash with injuries has affected traffic in the area of Radio Road and San Marcos Boulevard in Naples.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

There is a roadblock affecting eastbound lanes on Radio Road. Drivers should take alternative routes, such as using Golden Gate Parkway or I-75.

