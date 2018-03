Lanes back open after car fire shuts down I-75 northbound near Immokalee

A car on fire shut down all northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 72 in Immokalee for a few hours Sunday evening.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire that started around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible, as traffic was backed up.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire. All lanes of traffic are now back open.