Growing brush fire threatens homes in Collier County

A five-acre brush fire is reportedly threatening multiple homes in Naples, according to fire officials.

The fire started out as two acres and quickly spread. The fire is located at 1411 Platt Road. Platt Road is closed from Immokalee Road to Lilac Lane.

BRUSH FIRE U/D: New images from the scene are coming in as the fire on Platt Rd continues to burn this afternoon. PC: @katmat7 pic.twitter.com/5eMvu2izJN — UC Breaking News | SWFL (@UCBreakingNews) March 18, 2018

BRUSH FIRE U/D: @NCFRPio Chief 40 reports the fire on Platt Rd is now 5 acres in size w/ multiple homes endangered, no evacs at this time. Platt Rd is closed from Immokalee Rd to Lilac Ln. @GN_Fire & @ImmFire_PIO are assisting. Please RT! — UC Breaking News | SWFL (@UCBreakingNews) March 18, 2018

SEE SMOKE? – A 2+ acre brush fire is burning in the area of 1411 Platt Rd off Immokalee Rd in Collier County. @NCFRPio & @GN_Fire crews are fighting the blaze. — UC Breaking News | SWFL (@UCBreakingNews) March 18, 2018

Writer: Erica Brown