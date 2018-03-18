UC Breaking News
NAPLES

Growing brush fire threatens homes in Collier County

Published: March 18, 2018 4:21 PM EDT
Updated: March 18, 2018 4:37 PM EDT

A five-acre brush fire is reportedly threatening multiple homes in Naples, according to fire officials.

The fire started out as two acres and quickly spread. The fire is located at 1411 Platt Road. Platt Road is closed from Immokalee Road to Lilac Lane.

Writer:Erica Brown
