Sunny, pleasant temps for St. Patrick’s Day

There will be a high of 81 degrees with a sunny sky and pleasant temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“If you plan to be outdoors today, it’s going to be a great day with perfect weather,” Silverang said. “Rain will not be in the forecast for today, which means no rainbows but still looking like a great St.Patrick’s Day.”

Your latest 10 day forecast. pic.twitter.com/sl1r116u3U — Scott Zedeker⛈WINK (@ScottZWINK) March 16, 2018