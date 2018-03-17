Fort Myers

Sunny, pleasant temps for St. Patrick’s Day

Published: March 17, 2018 6:43 AM EDT

There will be a high of 81 degrees with a sunny sky and pleasant temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“If you plan to be outdoors today, it’s going to be a great day with perfect weather,” Silverang said. “Rain will not be in the forecast for today, which means no rainbows but still looking like a great St.Patrick’s Day.”

View an hourly forecast here. 

