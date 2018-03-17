St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off in Naples

St. Patrick’s Day festivities kicked off Saturday morning at the annual parade in Naples.

The 42nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 10th Avenue South. Don’t forget to wear green!

A flag raising ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at The Dock Restaurant at Crayton Cove. The traditional program honors veterans and public safety officials.

Do you have questions regarding staging, set up and items to bring for the parade? Please visit our FAQ page at… Posted by Naples St Patrick Foundation on Thursday, March 15, 2018

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Katherine Viloria