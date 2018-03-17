St. Patrick’s Day celebrations give local businesses a boost

The streets of downtown Fort Myers were flooded in a sea of green Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Hundreds descended on the Riverfront District for the annual holiday block party, and local business owners say they’re feeling the surge in sales.

“Lots of sales, lots of people coming through…it’s been great,” said local artist Barbara Gage Mulford.

The event was scheduled to run for 10 hours—from noon until 10 p.m. That was something initially daunting for some.

“I was a little worried with the 10 hour event, but it’s been great,” said Scoops on First owner Tricia Davis.

Many say the extra hours were exactly what they wanted.

“I’m a local artist. I volunteer here at the Arts for ACT Gallery. It’s a super gallery. It benefits victims of domestic violence,” Mulford said. “Tonight, I’m volunteering because it’s a big event. So any sales we have are wonderful because it helps a lot of people that really need the help.”

A trend many hope will continue into future years.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Mulford said. “Fun music, and people aren’t afraid to be out here because it’s a very safe environment.”

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown