Small plane crashes into woods near Punta Gorda airport

A small aircraft made a crash landing in a wooded area while on a four-mile approach to the Punta Gorda airport, officials say.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. There was only one person, the pilot, on board the aircraft, according to a statement provided by the FAA.

The condition of the pilot is unknown at this time.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

Writer: Erica Brown