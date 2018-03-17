Port Charlotte sex offender arrested for sexual battery

A Port Charlotte man was arrested Friday during a sexual battery investigation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home early Friday after a female caller contacted them about forced intercourse. The victim says a man she had met days prior forced himself on her despite multiple verbal protests.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Meyer, 31, for the crime. He was already a registered sex offender for a 2003 incident in Illinois, officials say.

Meyer faces charges of sexual battery on a person 18 or older and violation of probation. He is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.