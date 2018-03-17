Planes take off at Cape Coral Air Show this weekend

Whether you’re eight years old or already retired, there’s something for everyone at the Cape Coral Air Show.

“You get a lot of flying in, a lot of sunshine…and sunburn,” said pilot Andy Herold.

Hundreds of people from across the country gathered at the Seahawk Air Park to enjoy a weekend filled with planes.

“I’ve come to this before and I love the drones, the jets and the candy drop for the kids,” said spectator Susan Fisher.

But flying a model plane isn’t as easy as it looks. Even the most experienced pilots invest a lot of time and in some cases, money to make the magic happen.

“I’ve been flying about 30 years,” said pilot Gene Stutsman. “This takes a lot of practice, a few mishaps and skills to build and repair.”

“My F-16, that’s about $12,000,” said RC Seahawks member Dave King.

If you missed out on the excitement Saturday, the planes will hit the runway again at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Erica Brown