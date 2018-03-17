Local football hero returns to SWFL to host free NFL camp for kids

On Saturday, Philadelphia Eagles player and Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watkins was in Southwest Florida.

It was here that the Eagles safety began his football journey. He’s now helping others do the same with a first-ever free NFL camp.

The camp’s goal was to provide kids with a once in a lifetime opportunity to gain experience from local all-stars and Super Bowl champions. They also aim to promote healthy living for youth through sports and teamwork.

Watkins shares a special message to kids in the community with big dreams, as Andrew Keesee reports. Watch the video above for the full story.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown