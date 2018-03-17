FGCU women’s basketball soars past Missouri in first-round tournament game
The FGCU women’s basketball team won their first NCAA tournament matchup Saturday afternoon with a final score of 80-70.
The team traveled across the country to California for their first-round game. They had an extra day to prepare for 5-seed Missouri.
FGCU was up 41-32 at halftime. Melinda Lee has the whole story above.
EAGLES WIN!!! SMESKO'S SQUAD IS DANCING ON!
#12 @FGCU_WBB UPSETS #5 Missouri 80-70 in NCAA Women's 1st Round!! #RainingThrees #WingsUp We're celebrating the program's 2nd #BigDance win on @winknews tonight! pic.twitter.com/kGN0yLrCgx
— Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) March 17, 2018
MOOD: Coach Karl Smesko dancing with ASUN CHAMPIONS @FGCU_WBB #WingsUp #DoTheCoachKarl pic.twitter.com/AI0kxlL6tp
— Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) March 12, 2018