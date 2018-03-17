FGCU women’s basketball soars past Missouri in first-round tournament game

The FGCU women’s basketball team won their first NCAA tournament matchup Saturday afternoon with a final score of 80-70.

The team traveled across the country to California for their first-round game. They had an extra day to prepare for 5-seed Missouri.

FGCU was up 41-32 at halftime. Melinda Lee has the whole story above.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown