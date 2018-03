Winn-Dixie closing 94 stores including SWFL locations

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company for Winn-Dixie and Harveys, announced Thursday it will close more than 90 stores as part of a restructuring deal.

The company says the closures are part of a plan to reduce debt. It also says it has a three-year plan for remodeling a “significant portion” of its stores.

You can view the full list of store closures here.

What's your favorite SWFL supermarket?

Author: WTSP