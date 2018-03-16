Taste of Freedom fundraiser to shine light on human trafficking

Next weekend you’ve got the chance to experience some of the best food for a great cause in SWFL at Taste of Freedom.

Taste of Freedom is hosted by Florida Coalition Against Human Trafficking. The event takes place March 24th.

Yummy Sushi is one of the many restaurants participating in the event. WINK News reporter Hayley Milon stopped by to preview the sushi that will be offered. Watch the full segment above.

For more information about the event, you can visit the event website.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

