Rescue to recovery: death toll raised to 6 in Miami bridge collapse

The rescue operation at the collapsed pedestrian bridge in Miami is now a recovery mission.

6 are confirmed dead and 10 are hospitalized, according to Miami police. Crews worked overnight Thursday to locate any trapped individuals beneath the rubble from the structure failure.

MORE: Witnesses: horrific scene around FIU bridge collapse, leaving 6 dead

No details about the victims are available at this time.

MORE: Firms behind construction of collapsed Miami bridge have history of safety complaints

WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes was in Miami as crews worked to handle debris and an ongoing investigation. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Emily Luft