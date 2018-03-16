WINK News
Red flag fire warning issued for parts of SWFL

Published: March 16, 2018 12:57 PM EDT
Updated: March 16, 2018 12:58 PM EDT

A red flag fire warning was issued Friday for parts of Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will remain in effect until 9 p.m. for inland Charlotte and Lee counties due to a long duration of critically low humidity, the weather service said.

Dry air is expected to remain in place across these areas for the next couple of days, the weather service said.

Writer:Katherine Viloria
