Red flag fire warning issued for parts of SWFL

A red flag fire warning was issued Friday for parts of Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will remain in effect until 9 p.m. for inland Charlotte and Lee counties due to a long duration of critically low humidity, the weather service said.

Dry air is expected to remain in place across these areas for the next couple of days, the weather service said.

FIRE RISK: “VERY HIGH” fire danger level for Collier County today 03.16.18. – Outdoor burning activities are not advised. Any fire that does occur has the potential to grow rapidly. pic.twitter.com/n2dY6KZMyy — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) March 16, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria