Celebrities printed their NCAA tournament brackets and now they’re busted
Brackets, brackets everywhere, but most of them are busted after the first day.
There’s no better time to scrap your old picks, pretend like they never happened, and fill out a brand-spanking new bracket with all of Thursday’s winners already filled out for you. It’s that easy to wipe the slate clean.
If you are one of those whose bracket has already been busted, you’re not alone. Take a look at some of the celebrities who may need to print out a new bracket themselves.
Former FBI director James Comey had Oklahoma in the Sweet 16. Whoops.
I don’t have personalized bracket stationary like @BarackObama but I got the substance (and a smoother shot tbh). pic.twitter.com/QJ8HF4CwDW
— James Comey (@Comey) March 14, 2018
Super Bowl champion Chris Long had Miami in the Elite Eight. Oh boy.
I’m not gonna let the Hunter injury affect my attitude. #GoHoos #WinningBracket pic.twitter.com/0tPV8cr4ws
— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 15, 2018
Barack Obama isn’t doing too badly, but he had Oklahoma winning in the first round.
Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018
George Bush also had Miami in the Elite Eight. See ya.
Respectfully differing with @BarackObama so out on a limb here, but I have a gut feeling my @TAMU @aggiembk #Aggies are going the distance @marchmadness. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/E63a0UNnv7
— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) March 15, 2018
John McCain had Miami in the Sweet 16, maybe? Kind of hard to read … actually a good strategy.
Finished my #MarchMadness bracket – very proud #Arizona has two teams competing this year! #BearDown #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/TDPyT652s8
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 14, 2018