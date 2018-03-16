Celebrities printed their NCAA tournament brackets and now they’re busted

Brackets, brackets everywhere, but most of them are busted after the first day.

There’s no better time to scrap your old picks, pretend like they never happened, and fill out a brand-spanking new bracket with all of Thursday’s winners already filled out for you. It’s that easy to wipe the slate clean.

If you are one of those whose bracket has already been busted, you’re not alone. Take a look at some of the celebrities who may need to print out a new bracket themselves.

Former FBI director James Comey had Oklahoma in the Sweet 16. Whoops.

I don’t have personalized bracket stationary like @BarackObama but I got the substance (and a smoother shot tbh). pic.twitter.com/QJ8HF4CwDW — James Comey (@Comey) March 14, 2018

Super Bowl champion Chris Long had Miami in the Elite Eight. Oh boy.

Barack Obama isn’t doing too badly, but he had Oklahoma winning in the first round.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

George Bush also had Miami in the Elite Eight. See ya.

John McCain had Miami in the Sweet 16, maybe? Kind of hard to read … actually a good strategy.

Author: CBS SPORTS Kyle Boone & Cody Benjamin