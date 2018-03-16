Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket: Celebrities printed their brackets and now they’re busted. Photo via Twitter

Celebrities printed their NCAA tournament brackets and now they’re busted

Published: March 16, 2018 1:29 PM EDT
Updated: March 16, 2018 1:48 PM EDT

Brackets, brackets everywhere, but most of them are busted after the first day.

There’s no better time to scrap your old picks, pretend like they never happened, and fill out a brand-spanking new bracket with all of Thursday’s winners already filled out for you. It’s that easy to wipe the slate clean.

If you are one of those whose bracket has already been busted, you’re not alone. Take a look at some of the celebrities who may need to print out a new bracket themselves.

Former FBI director James Comey had Oklahoma in the Sweet 16. Whoops.

Super Bowl champion Chris Long had Miami in the Elite Eight. Oh boy.

Barack Obama isn’t doing too badly, but he had Oklahoma winning in the first round.

George Bush also had Miami in the Elite Eight. See ya.

John McCain had Miami in the Sweet 16, maybe? Kind of hard to read … actually a good strategy.

Author: CBS SPORTS Kyle Boone & Cody Benjamin
