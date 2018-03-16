Man accused of showing porn to 5-year-old girl at Cape Coral daycare

A 66-year-old man was accused of making sexual gestures and showing pornography to a child at a daycare, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Felipe Cruz-Hernandez, who is visiting from Cuba, was staying at a home on the 1200 block of Southeast 21st Place that is also a private in-home daycare, police said.

Cruz-Hernandez, who tells the children to call him “Popo,” was accused of showing pornography from a cellphone and demonstrating sexual gestures to a 5-year-old girl, police said.

Cruz-Hernandez was arrested Wednesday after the girl told her mother what had happened the day before, police said. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior to a victim less than 12 years of age and showing obscene material to a minor.

Neighbors said there is usually 10 to 15 kids at the in-home daycare center every day. The Department of Children and Families is investigating the allegations and confirmed it is an unlicensed daycare.

Cruz-Hernandez was released on bond Friday and is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on April 16.

