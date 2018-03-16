Lehigh Acres man found guilty of second-degree murder

A 19-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder Thursday evening, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Taroz’Jay Cherry, of Lehigh Acres, was 17 years old at the time of the offense but was charged as an adult, the State Attorney’s Office said. He was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with possession of a firearm.

More: LCSO: Drug deal gone bad results in Lehigh Acres killing, arrest

Cherry arranged to meet with a friend to purchase marijuana in May 2016, the State Attorney’s Office said. When four people arrived in a car to meet with Cherry, he leaned into the passenger side of the car, grabbed the marijuana from the seller’s hands, pulled out a gun and demanded everything the group had.

At the same time, a second person, who was never identified, approached the driver side of the car demanding the same as Cherry, the State Attorney’s Office said. Jonthomas Hobbs, 17, was fatally shot after a commotion ensued between the group.

Cherry and the unidentified person fled the scene on foot, the State Attorney’s Office said. The man who attempted to sell the marijuana called 911 and the victim later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Cherry faces up to life in prison during his sentencing scheduled for June 11.

Writer: Katherine Viloria