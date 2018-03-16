Landscape employee arrested after exposing himself behind Marco Island church

A 45-year-old man faces charges for touching himself inappropriately after a witness saw him in the act behind a Marco Island church Thursday

Jose Perez’s arrest report says the incident occurred just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Perez, an employee at Ropposcape Landscape, parked his truck at the church and walked around to the back of it while two co-workers sat inside.

That’s when a janitor at United Church caught Perez touching himself, and took a video to show police.

Officers say that at one point, Perez walked around the church property to watch a female jogger run by, while completely exposing himself.

WINK News reached out to Perez’s employer to see if he still works there, but are still waiting to hear back.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

