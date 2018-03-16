Fire damages restaurant in Charlotte County

A fire damaged a restaurant and other nearby buildings in Charlotte County on Friday.

Authorities responded to fire alarms at at Emil’s Sports Bar & Grill on Sandhill Boulevard around 6:20 a.m., according to a Charlotte County statement.

The restaurant is deemed uninhabitable. Nearby businesses sustained smoke damage.

The fire was extinguished at 7:28 a.m. according to the statement.

The state fire marshal is on the scene investigating. No cause has been reported yet.

