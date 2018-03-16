2 arrested in Lehigh Acres grow house bust

An attempted murder suspect arrest led authorities to a grow house bust, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Marshall’s Task Force and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants Unit located suspect Esiquio Salinas, 37, Thursday at a home on the 300 block of Claridge Circle, deputies said.

29 potted marijuana plants weighing a total of 106.8 pounds, 1081 grams of THC wax and oils and four pounds of post harvested marijuana were found in the home, deputies said.

The primary resident of the home, Trinidad Quintino, 38, was arrested and faces charges of producing and trafficking marijuana, deputies said.

1 of 5

Writer: Katherine Viloria