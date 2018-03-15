Lee County School District announces new security plan

Lee County Schools will begin to implement a new safety plan that was discussed at a District Advisory Council meeting Wednesday night.

The new safety overhaul plan includes the following changes:

Resource officer in every school

More planned and unplanned emergency drills

Building security and door locks

Training for students of all ages including elementary schools

A challenge the district faces is hiring enough resource officers.

“It’s difficult filling those positions already,” said Superintendent Greg Adkins. “The good news is they are reaching out to folks who have recently retired or who have recently left those organizations. They have also had police officers that have left to go to other agencies that might want to come back.”

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Cape Coral to cover the school safety overhaul. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft