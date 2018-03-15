Lee County mother takes aim over late bus arrivals

A Lee County parent expressed her concerns over issues surrounding late school bus arrivals.

For Janet Miles, a mother who uses the school bus system to get her children to and from Veterans Park Elementary, she said there was a lack of consistency.

“Since January, we’ve gone through five different bus drivers, (and) five different numbers,” Miles said.

The Lee County School District’s transportation department said the average arrival time for bus drivers is between 6:54 a.m. and 6:56 a.m.

Miles also recounted another situation where she said she took several kids to school in her car after a bus did not show up.

The county responded and and said the bus assigned to Miles’ stop was changed once this year to consolidate routes.

However, Miles said the times have been delayed longer.

“We’ve had them as late as an hour, hour and a half,” she said.

Lee County schools said they do call parents to notify them of late bus arrivals.

WINK News posed a question to our Facebook page asking if buses have been late dropping off or picking up kids, and a number of viewers took to the comments section to express their own concerns.

Have any Lee County school buses recently been late to pick up or drop off your child? Photo credit: Pixabay/MGN Posted by WINK News on Thursday, March 15, 2018

The Lee County School District’s Department of Transportation is still investigating claims surrounding Miles’ bus stop.

For more information, visit the school district’s website.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Rachel Ravina