Several dead, cars trapped after pedestrian bridge collapses at FIU

Florida International University’s (FIU) massive new pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon killing several people.

The bridge, located at 109th Ave and 8th Street, collapsed on a number of cars.

Florida Highway Patrol confirms several people are dead due to the collapse. They also said several cars have been crushed.

At least one person was taken as a trauma alert to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The 950-ton bridge went up on Saturday. It was then lowered into its final position, just west of 109th Avenue that day.

The main span was built next to Southwest 8th Street.

The bridge was constructed using an innovative approach to bridge construction – a technique meant to reduce potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and prevented traffic tie-ups in the area.

The university took to Twitter to issue a statement on the collapse.

As for traffic in the area, 8th Street is shutdown in both directions. Traffic is being re-routed through 117th Ave and 7th Street.