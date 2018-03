Cold morning and sunny skies for Thursday

There will be a high of 74 degrees with a mostly sunny sky Thursday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“If you thought it was dry yesterday, it is going to be even drier for this afternoon,” said Devitt. ” So unfortunately that will be elevating our fire threat and potential.”

There will be a fire weather warning from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

