Abuse counseling and treatment offered in SWFL

The Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence offers abuse counseling and treatment to protect, support and educate victims in Lee, Hendry and Glades counties.

The organization offers the following ACT services:

Certified Rape Crisis Center.

DV Emergency Response Team.

Food and Clothing Assistance.

Pet Fostering Off-site.

Teen Dating Violence Services.

Transportation Assistance.

For more information call 239-939-3112, email at [email protected] or visit their website at http://www.actabuse.com.

Writer: Katherine Viloria